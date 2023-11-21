iLEAD unveils music videos to promote tourism in Murshidabad

Kolkata’s Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Development (iLEAD) recently held an event ahead of the commencement of World Heritage Week to promote tourism in Murshidabad. The event unveiled three music videos under the guidance of Pradip Chopra, chairman, of iLEAD and PS Group, in the presence of eminent actors and heritage enthusiasts like Zarina Wahab, Chaiti Ghoshal, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, and others.

The trilogy of videos showcased Bari Kothi, Kathgola Palace, and Nashipur Rajbari, three iconic heritage spots in Murshidabad along with songs sung by Chopra. The first video was a cover of Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya which depicted the legacy of Bari Kothi. The second transported the audience to the Kathgola Palace with Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aja playing in the backdrop. The final video highlighted the essence of Nashipur Rajbari along with the song Mujhe Kitna Pyar Hain Tumse.

Commenting on the occasion Chopra mentions, “You can’t compare Murshidabad with any tourist destination. Within 5 kilometres they have several protected monuments by ASI. But very few people visit. Can we solve this problem by making music videos? Thousands of Music videos are made and uploaded every day and their viewership is amazing. That is why we combined the two.”

The videos were not only a lyrical delight but also focused on history, heritage, tradition, sustainability, and global issues. Special guests Chaiti Ghoshal, Zarina Wahab and Chiranjeet all praised the efforts taken by Chopra to highlight tourism in Murshidabad through music.