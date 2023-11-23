Here's what you can do in the city in the coming weeks

Art Fair

The CIMA Art Mela is back in Kolkata with over 60 renowned and award-winning artists from across the country. It is the perfect time for connoisseurs to grab the best of art during the exhibition cum sale which will take place between 11 am to 8 pm at the gallery. From artworks by Jogen Chowdhury to Partha Dutta, grab them all. The Mela is open to all and on from November 24-26.

Staging the Past

Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts to see Rajatava Dutta playing the lead in the period drama Socrates. Presented by Natyashala and written by Mohit Chattopadhyay, Socrates has been directed by Rana Basu. Do not miss out on this play from on November 24 from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available on thirdbell . in

Experimental Films

Emami Art brings the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival (EAFFF) till November 26. Under the curation of Raju Roychowdhury, the festival encompasses 22 films in a competitive section, 33 international and Indian films across seven curated sections, masterclasses, panel discussions, special screenings, and more. The festival will be held at Emami Art and further details are available on the official website.

Heritage Walk

Calcutta Heritage Collective celebrates World Heritage Week by conducting a heritage walk around the South Calcutta neighbourhooods in Dover Lane specially focussing on the Art Deco architecture and which ends with a Moby's Larder Heritage Brunch at Z's Precinct. The walk begins on November 25, at 11 am and tickets to the same can be obtained by registering on 9831041910.

Fine Melodies

Head over to the Tollygunge Club on November 26 to listen to Japanese Pianist Yukiko Kusunoki from 6 pm onwards presented by the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata. Revel in the mesmerising tunes of the instrument amidst the cool winter chills. It is free and open to all.

Musical Guldasta

Love Mishri, Baarishein, Gul or even Alag aasmaan? Then head over to Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts (Orchid Banquet) on December 2 to listen to Anuv Jain perform live as he makes a stop during his Guldasta tour in the City of Joy. All music lovers head over before 6 pm. Tickets are available on insider . in

Melodious Nightingale

Her voice has got us tapping our feet to Dola Re Dola to re-imagine romance on Tum Kya Mile. The queen of Indian melodies Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform in Kolkata on December 2 and this is one concert you wouldn’t want to miss. Be there at Nicco Park Lawn from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available on insider . in