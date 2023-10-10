Visit Choose France Tour and explore the world of academic opportunities

If you are looking to study in France, then do not miss out on the Choose France Tour happening tomorrow at ITC Royal between 2 pm and 7 pm. In this initiative by the French Government, get the opportunity to meet and interact with several institutional representatives from top academic bodies in France. The meet is also a wonderful platform to develop academic collaborations between Kolkata and France. Alliance Francaise du Bengale will also be participating to guide high school students. From management to business school, art schools to engineering institutions, there will be a mix. Some of the participating institutions include Burgundy School of Business, Ecole Conte, Graduate School of Engineering specialised in Air, Space and Sustainable Mobility, and more.

What: Choose France Tour

When: October 11, 2023; 2 pm – 7 pm

Where: ITC Royal

For: students and high school graduates, educators, parents

Free and open