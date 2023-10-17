Invoke the goddess with Agomoni'r Abahane at Victoria Memorial Hall

Agomoni songs are a significant genre of Bengali music that holds a special place in the cultural and musical heritage of West Bengal, especially during the Durga puja festival. These songs are traditionally sung to welcome the goddess Durga as she returns to her maternal home during the festive season. The term "Agomoni" is derived from the Bengali word agomon, meaning arrival.

Renowned Bengali songwriters like Girish Chandra Ghosh, Ramnidhi Gupta, Ramprasad Sen, Rupchand Pokkhi, Kazi Nazrul Islam and others have created immortal Agomoni and Baithaki songs that have enriched the cultural history of Bengal. With the spread of Bengali culture and diaspora communities around the world, Agomoni songs have transcended geographical boundaries and are sung and celebrated in various international contexts as well. In essence, Agomoni songs have played a pivotal role in preserving and propagating the cultural heritage of Bengali music. They continue to be cherished by generations of Bengalis and serve as a bridge between tradition and modernity during the auspicious Durga puja festival.



The musical programme Agomonir Abahane, to be held at Victoria Memorial Hall will feature Agomoni songs interlaced with Sanskrit chantings from Sri Sri Chandi.The songs will be sung by Sohini Roy Chowdhury, a trained classical vocalist from the Kirana and Benaras Gharana and the narration and chanting will be performed by Korak Basu, an elocutionist.

When: October 18, 6 pm onwards

Where: Western Quadrangle, Victoria Memorial Hall

Contact 9830314638 for invitation cards