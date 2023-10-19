Check out this eventful festive guide for this week 

Indulge gives you a glimpse of some of the events taking place this week.

Dining on the Ganges

Escape from the humdrum of the city and enjoy lunch and dinner overlooking the majestic Ganges along with a live Baul performance. Book your seats with Polo Floatel as they offer you a unique culinary and cultural experience throughout Durga Puja with Sharodiya’r Bhuri Bhoj. Till October 24. Reservations at insider . in

PujorBari feast

Enjoy delectable Bengali dishes at the PujorBari feast by Fairfield by Marriott, Newtown. The hotel decks up in the décor and tune of Durga Puja along with a unique digital artwork by artist Prithviraj Choudhury. Enjoy Posto Murgi to Potoler Dolma and much more at Kava, The Mangrove and Vertex. Till October 24. For reservation call 76050 86818.

Sailing Celebrations

Want to spend an unforgettable evening on the Ganges? Ensure you book a seat with Lenin Cruises to enjoy their warm hospitality and memorable sail from Babughat on the Ganges along with evening snacks or dinner. Bookings can be availed in two slots – evening and dinner. Don’t forget to miss out on those Fish Cutlets and Mutton Kasa. Till October 23. Reservations at insider. in

Dandiya nights

Get ready to rock the night with your Dandiya partners only at Swabhumi Rajkutir Dandiya Mahotsav 2023. Celebrate the colourful festival of Navratri with traditional and disco-themed- Dandiya, DJs, celebrity appearances, and much more. The event is on from Oct 21- 23. Reservations at insider. in

Navratri Nights

Here’s another Navratri night that you cannot miss. Ozone Convention Centre at Fairfield by Marriott is organising Dholi Taro - Disco Dandiya Night 2023. Indulge in the world of Garba nights, photo booths, food stalls, flamboyant décor and more. The event is on from Oct 21 - Oct 23. Tickets are available at insider . in

Theatre Watch

If you love to watch theatre, then do not miss out on Stone 3.0 on October 22. An Icchemoti Production, it follows the unique storyline of a mysterious object and how it shapes up the lives of those who come in contact with it. So head over to the Academy of Fine Arts from 2:30 pm and book your tickets from thirdbell. in

Comical Affair

Visit Science City on October 26 and witness Vir Das at his wittiest best as part of his multicity Mindfool Tour. The actor and comedian is making a stop in Kolkata and it certainly cannot be missed. So book your tickets from bookmyshow .com