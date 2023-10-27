Spooktacular parties to bring in Halloween this weekend

With Halloween around the corner and beyond the weekend, several city hotels and pubs have already started making arrangements to welcome you to party with the ghosts. From costume and theme parties to DJ’s on the music console, from eerie [ but edible] drinks and dishes to soul-stirring decors, here’s what you should not miss during the Halloween weekend … and the celebrations continue till October 31, 2023.

Monkey Bar

Get ready to be spooked at the theme party at Monkey Bar. The Monkey’s Stranger Night pre-halloween bash is inspired by Stranger Things. Be prepared to be charmed by the décor and music by DJ Samir Khan and DJ Sumit Ghoshal. Wear your spookiest costume and have a gala time gorging on dishes and drinks like Mobar Ribs, Vampire’s Kiss, Dracula’s Blood, Copper Monkey, and more.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 8 pm onwards

Location: Camac Street

Reservation: +91 8420309813

Price for 2 (approx.): Rs 2200 (with alcohol)

Taki Taki

Head over to the newly opened Taki Taki to celebrate one of the spookiest pre-Halloween bashes of the year. The Geisha’s Glare featuring Monica Dogra promises to be one of the most unforgettable nights of the year, along with all the chills and thrills. Have you blocked your date yet?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 8 pm onwards

Location: AJC Bose Road

Reservation: Free entry till 10 pm (ages 25+); beyond that, cover charges applicable

Makati, The Golden Parkk

Makati is all ready to host you and your gang on October 28 for its pre-Halloween spooktacular party featuring music by Martin and Dylan. Dance to their tunes all night and don’t forget to grab some of the best dishes and drinks on the menu.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 5 pm onwards

Location: Harrington Street

Reservation: Book your tickets from insider. in / +91 74394 36432 / +91 7439425176

Wafira, The Golden Parkk

Blocks your weekend for the twin ghostly adventure at Wafira. Enjoy Saturday and Sunday with ghostly décor, live music, delicious dishes, and much more. While you can tap your feet to the tunes of DJ Ankit Rohida on Saturday, Sunday is all about grooving to the beats of DJ Akey.

Dates: Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29; from 5 pm onwards

Location: Harrington Street

Reservation: Book your tickets from insider . in

Tantra, The Park

Dress in your black goth best and dance the night away to the tunes of DJ Aaditya, Man- You and Rohit. While drinks are on the house for the ladies the gents can manage their way through a nominal package at pocket pinch.

Date: Sunday, October 29, 6 pm onwards

Location: Park Street

Reservation: 22497343/22499000