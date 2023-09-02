Get mesmerized at Sangitam er Ashore

Experience a musical evening with prayers, songs of the poets, get to know the history behind Chhorar gaan and a lot more this Saturday, performed by the students of Sangitam and other renowned musicians like Indranil Sen, Sriradha bandopadhyay, Mansi Sinha, Rupankar Bagchi, Iman Chakraborty, Soumya Basu, Mekhla Dasgupta, Tirtha Bhattacherjee, Indranil Dutta, Rishi Chakraborty, Arkadeep Mishra, Arpita Chakraborty, Smita Pramanik and Aditi Munshi.

Where: Dumdum Surer Math

When: Sunday, September 3, 5 pm onwards