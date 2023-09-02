Get you festive shopping right with FUSS

Get ready to indulge in a celebration of style and creativity at FUSS, Kolkata's premier fashion and lifestyle exhibition, with a remarkable legacy of 15 years. Immerse yourself in a captivating journey through the world of fashion as FUSS presents an ensemble of over 90 of the nation's most promising emerging designers. As you step into this vibrant realm, expect to be captivated by a harmonious blend of colors, textures, and styles that redefine fashion and lifestyle.

From avant-garde couture to cutting-edge streetwear, FUSS is a curated showcase of diverse trends and innovative designs that push boundaries. Shop from a range of women's wear, festive, trousseau and resort, men's wear, kids wear, fine jewellery, costume jewellery and other accessories, home decor, gifting and such.

Look out for a line up of popular labels like. Assem Kapoor, Babita Malkani, Urvashi Kaur, Mohd Mazar, Pallavi Jaipur, Jajaabor, Doh Tak Keh, Advait, Anuj Bhutani amongst many others.

Where: JW Marriott

When: September 4-5, 11 am to 8 pm