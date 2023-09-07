Check out the events in Kolkata that you can be a part of 

Do not miss out on the interesting events around the city this week

Lifestyle Caravan

Caravan organises a one-of-a-kind Durga Puja-themed street lifestyle exhibition on September 8 before the festivals begin in full swing. Catch your favourite homegrown labels with a new collection of apparel, jewellery, home décor items, food, and more. The festival is open to all and will be held at the Purbachal Club, Hindusthan Road. On till 10 September.

Foodie Flavours

Rush to Acropolis Mall to taste some of the best food in town at the Dosho Bhoj Food Festival. Check out global cuisines including kebabs, ice cream, sweets, and more. The Festival is open from 1 pm to 9 pm till September 10.

Shopping Bonanza

Tomar Shohor Pujo Edit Exhibition begins on September 9 and should not be missed with less than a hundred days to go for the festival. The lifestyle pop-up will exhibit clothes, accessories, home decor, beverages, food, and more. Please remember to carry your Puja wish list with you. Open to all from noon to 9 pm at The Villa. On till September 10.

Spiritual Tunes

Witness the Jagannath Swami Nayan Pathagami on September 10, an amalgamation of history, literature, music, theatre, and dance at the ICCR, Kolkata from 6:30 pm onwards. Notable personalities taking part include Sourav Saha, Jayati Chakraborty, Abhik Mukherjee, and more as the entire event stands curated by Upali Chattopadhyay. Tickets are available at insider.in

Lagnajita Live

Catch Lagnajita Live at the Hard Rock Cafe on Park Street for its regional night on September 10 from 9 pm onwards. Listen to her top songs in her mesmerising voice. Tickets are available at insider. in

Quarantine on Stage

Head over to watch actors Chaiti Ghosal, Suparna Das, Biplab Bandhopadhyay and many more bring the play Quarantine to life at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6:30 pm on September 13. It traverses the story of a woman who crosses the border and comes in search of work. Tickets are available at Thirdbell.in

Riveting Rupankar

Singer Rupankar has crossed over 25 years in the music industry and to celebrate it with his fans and well-wishers hosts a gala concert on September 16. Do not miss Bho Katta Tomar Bhalobasa at Rabindra Sadan from 6:30 pm onwards where he talks about his journey in music and of course treats you to his songs. Tickets are available at insider. in