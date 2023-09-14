Check out what events keep Kolkata busy in the coming weeks

From shopping to music, here are some of the interesting events you can attend.

Shopping Blast

With Pujas knocking on your doorstep head over to Sharodiya Romroma, a lifestyle pop-up at Café the Eggspresso to finish your last-minute shopping. Check out homegrown brands exhibiting sustainable clothes to clay jewellery, embroidery bags, stationeries, and more. By Milaap O Adda the pop-up is from 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm on September 16 and 17.

Musical Night with Durnibar

Head over to Hard Rock Café to catch Durnibar Saha Collective Live for a musical on Saturday evening beginning from 9 pm onwards on September 16. Gather your music-loving friends and book your tickets today. Tickets are available at insider. in

Three-licious Menu

Canteen Pub and Grub celebrates its third anniversary from September 17 and has launched the Teesra Birthday menu which is all about the magical number three. Savour three delicious dishes and over-the-top cocktails on the occasion at just Rs 333. Offer till September 30.

Walk for Dogs

Dog parents and dogs, here’s an opportunity to meet likeminded and pawsome fellows at the second edition of the Heads Up for Tails Dogathon on September 17. The walk will begin at 7 am in front of the store and spa at Salt Lake AE Block. Tickets are available from the official website.

Theatre for the Soul

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) and Serendipity Arts Foundation present a theatre production called Photo Copy from 6:30 pm onwards at KCC on September 17. The story focuses on a family and how the members cope with the loss of the head of their family. Tickets are available on the official websites.

Essence of Baul

Delve deep into the Baul philosophy as teacher, practitioner, and performer Parvathy Das Baul performs from her soul for the audience at the G.D Birla Sabhaghar from 6:30 pm on September 23. SenZ Melody organises the show titled Dub Dub Dub Rupsagar e. Tickets are available at insider. in

Rib Tickling Laughter

Catch comedian Gaurav Gupta Live as he performs in Kolkata at the Kalamandir from 8 pm onwards on September 23. Love thigh-slapping comedy or want to impress your date, do not miss to book a seat, fast. Tickets are available at bookmyshow. In