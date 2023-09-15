Bandhabi- The Store launches festive collection 

Bandhabi – The Store launches its festive collections Labanya and Rang through the exhibition Anondini at Café Yonder. Founded by Mehuli Thakur, the brand will have on display newly launched saris, shrug-dresses, shirts, kurtas , kaftans, and more. While Labanya showcases tradition with red and white being the prime colour combination, Rang is a more contemporary approach to fashion with a riot of colours. Drop by between 11:30 a.m. to 9 pm and browse through new designs and trends.

What: Anondini

When: September 16, 2023

Where: Café Yonder