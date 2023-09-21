Here's what's keeping Kolkata buzzing this week

Here are some events that you should not miss

From food festivals to musical performances, there is something for everybody in the weeks ahead in Kolkata. Indulge gives you a glimpse.

Seafood galore

Oriental diner Chowman is back with their annual Oriental Seafood Festival with a plethora of exotics featuring octopus, lobster, crab, pomfret, squid, and jumbo prawn dishes inspired by the Eastern culinary delights this time! Choose from options like Crab Asparagus Soup, Prawn Momo, Lobster with Mint, and more. Available at all outlets till October 10.

Thai-licious delights

When Nara specialising in Thai cuisine joins hands with Kolkata's own hub of Cantonese cuisine, Yauatcha, one can expect a burst of flavours, colours, and taste. Nara comes to Yauatcha for a curated pop-up. Dishes like Spicy Raw Papaya Salad, Chicken wrapped in Pandan Leaves, Thai Tea Pannacotta, and much more are up for grabs. On from Sep 22 to Sep 24.

Water Museum

The virtual Living Waters Museum is all set to launch its Kolkata Chapter- Jol Jyanto Kolkata or Lively Waters of Kolkata at Alka Jalan Foundation, Daga Nikunj on September 23 from 6 pm onwards. It will be further celebrated through a week-long exhibition of informative, educative, and entertaining programs. From heritage walks to dialogues around water conservation and cultural evenings one would find all. This is a registered event with registrations through official social media.

Iman and team

Iman Chakraborty is all set to rock the stage with her team at Hard Rock Café on September 23 from 9 pm onwards. Get ready for a musical night with the icon and team togetherness while gorging on some delicious food. Tickets are available on insider. in

Comedy of the World

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath is all set to make the audience roll out in laughter. on September 24 Catch the stand-up comedian perform live at Kala Mandir from 7 pm onwards. Experience his realistic comments, impeccable timing, and punches that would make you believe in laughing your heart out once again. Tickets are available at insider. in

Theatre Premiere

Theatre lovers, waste no moment and grab your tickets for the premiere of the new theatre Nakhatra Shikar on September 29 adapted from Utpal Dutta and directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay. This marks his return to direction after a sabbatical of four years. To be performed at the Academy of Fine Arts, the show starts at 6:15 pm. For tickets contact 8337082232.

Musical Lucky

From ‘ Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ to ‘ Safarnama’ Lucky Ali has captivated the world with his voice and melodious tunes. Catch him perform live at Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts this month during the Casa Bacardi on Tour. Keep yourself free on September 30 from 5 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider. in