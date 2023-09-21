The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat brings flavours from Turkey to the city

If you want to taste the gastronomic excellence of Anatolia, Turkey sitting in Kolkata, then head over to Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The Turkish food festival called Anatolian Escapade is currently on and brings a unique amalgamation of aromas, flavours, and culinary feat. Some of the dishes on offer include Yumurtalı Pide, Ankara Tava, Şiş Kebap, Ezogelin Çorbası, Sarma, and the delectable Lahmacun. So visit today to check out the textures and taste of Turkey.

What: Anatolian Escapade

When: Till September 24, 2023

Time: (Weekdays) 7 pm – 11 pm; (Weekends) 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm and 7 pm – 11 pm

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Price for one (approx): Rs 1999 +