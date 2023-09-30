Bangladeshi band Nagar Baul to perform in Four Coins Cafe

Bangladeshi band Nagar Baul is all set to perform in Kolkata’s Four Coins Café on October 1, 2023. If you love listening to Bengali folk music and coming-of-age songs, then this is one café concert you should not miss. Guitarists and vocalists Tapash Mondal and Saswata Chatterjee along with Violinist Tanzim Taher would entertain you throughout the evening in this homely musical soiree. Gather your music-loving friends and join in for a fun Sunday. Entry to the event is free.

What: Nagar Baul Live

When: October 1, 2023; 6 pm onwards

Where: Four Coins Café

Entry: Free