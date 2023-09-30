Bangladeshi band Nagar Baul to perform in Four Coins Cafe
Drop in to listen to Tapash Mondal, Saswata Chatterjee and Tanzim Taher
Subhadrika Sen Published : 30th September 2023 04:03 PM | Published : | 30th September 2023 04:03 PM
Bangladeshi band Nagar Baul is all set to perform in Kolkata’s Four Coins Café on October 1, 2023. If you love listening to Bengali folk music and coming-of-age songs, then this is one café concert you should not miss. Guitarists and vocalists Tapash Mondal and Saswata Chatterjee along with Violinist Tanzim Taher would entertain you throughout the evening in this homely musical soiree. Gather your music-loving friends and join in for a fun Sunday. Entry to the event is free.
What: Nagar Baul Live
When: October 1, 2023; 6 pm onwards
Where: Four Coins Café
Entry: Free