Sapphire Creations and Estonian band PUULUUP to perform on Oct 2

Get ready to witness a unique amalgamation of contemporary dance and music at the collaboration of Sapphire Creations Dance Company and Estonian band PUULUUP which will fuse together art forms to create an afternoon of unique experimental performing arts in Kolkata for the first time. Curated by Sudarshan Chakravorty, founder-director, Sapphire Creations Dance Company, it marks the session 2 of the SappTop Series and will be held on October 2, from 3 pm onwards at the Vedic Village & Spa Resort.

Talking to Indulge about the SappTop series, Chakravorty comments, “The space where we rehearse is called SappTop and whoever comes to learn or teach there finds a different energy. It’s just so many years of coming together of artists that have invoked a special energy in the space. We wanted to share this energy and started the series called SappTop in June this year. We want to create this energy in other spaces by undertaking collaborations, open rehearsals, or creating a dialogue so that the audience and community who are part of the art ecosystem also become stakeholders and feel engaged in the process. The community is built on cross-cultural interdisciplinary interactions which will make a wholesome comprehensive larger community of art and artists.”

Talking about the collaboration with PUULUUP, Chakravorty mentions, “We met the promotional manager of PUULUUP in Kazakhstan in 2018 where we went to perform at an International Festival. She proposed to me they were coming to India and I grabbed the opportunity. It’s the first tour of PUULUUP in Kolkata. They are also into reviving of a unique instrument apart from their organic soundscape.”

What can be expected at the performance? “We have considered tradition as a take-off point here. I think both the groups have a similar character. In this collaboration, we will be meeting for the first time, and creating a vulnerable momentous collaboration while allowing the audience to access it is the highlight of the event. People from different cultures, languages, and forms, will be jamming together.” adds Chakravorty.

Giving a sneak peek of Session 3 Chakravorty says, “We are looking at an Indo-French collaboration with a residency of seven days in the last week of November and in the first week of December we are doing another collaboration with live musicians and dancers.”

So, gather your music and dance-loving friends and head over to Vedic Village.

What: SappTop Series Session 2

When: October 2, 2023; 3 pm onwards

Where: Vedic Village & Spa Resort

Entry: Tickets available at Bookmyshow.com or 9830820445 or 8335989898