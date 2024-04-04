Kolkata

Victoria and Abdul to be shown in special premiere in Kolkata

The premiere on April 5 is open to all
Film lovers can head over to the British Council to watch the captivating narrative of friendship and camaraderie between two unlikely individuals – Queen Victoria essayed by Judi Dench and Abdul an Indian- Muslim servant portrayed by Ali Fazal. The movie has been adapted from Shrabani Basu’s book of the same name.

Here's what to look forward to in Kolkata

The screening is open to all individuals, 18 and above with seats available on a first cum first serve basis. Light refreshments will also be provided by Caara Café.

What: Victoria and Abdul premiere

When: April 5, 2024

Where: British Council Kolkata

Time: 5 pm – 7 pm

Entry Free

