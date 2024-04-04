Victoria and Abdul to be shown in special premiere in Kolkata

Film lovers can head over to the British Council to watch the captivating narrative of friendship and camaraderie between two unlikely individuals – Queen Victoria essayed by Judi Dench and Abdul an Indian- Muslim servant portrayed by Ali Fazal. The movie has been adapted from Shrabani Basu’s book of the same name.
The screening is open to all individuals, 18 and above with seats available on a first cum first serve basis. Light refreshments will also be provided by Caara Café.
What: Victoria and Abdul premiere
When: April 5, 2024
Where: British Council Kolkata
Time: 5 pm – 7 pm
Entry Free