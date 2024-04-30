This Kolkata café to pay a tribute to Rickshaw Pullers on May 1

Spell out Kolkata and one of the inevitable charms of this city is the heritage rickshaw. While there are far and few spotted today, it is still an iconic mode of transport which has for decades and generation been a part of the deep-rooted culture of the city.

In an innovative measure, Café The Eggspresso is celebrating the spirit of the rickshaw pullers and organises an eventful meal with them. The event aims to honour these unsung heroes of the society and highlight their indispensible contribution in daily life on occasion of Labour Day.