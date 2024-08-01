Check out what's happening in Kolkata this week

Bongo Rongo, an artistic spectacle honouring Bengali art and tradition will take place in Chobi o Ghor. Curated by Abheri Crafts and traditional artist Satyaki, the event will be inaugurated by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and Madhubani Chatterjee. Highlights include a comedy soiree by Sutirtha Bedajna and music by Debashish and Rohini Raychaudhuri. Till August 4. Open to all.
Discover fashion, home decor, beauty and wellness products at Utsab till August 4. Enjoy workshops, live demos and cultural performances at the historic Sovabazar Natmandir. Celebrate style and culture in North Kolkata. Open to all.
Don't miss the cultural gem Madhyarater Chupkatha, a play by Surajit Bandopadhyay, at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 pm onwards. The story, set in early '90s Bengal, delves into drama, family secrets and unexpected encounters. Tickets are available online.
Experience 'ECHOES OF EXPRESSION,' a unique Movement Installation Walk Trail at Hotel Fairfield by Marriott, from 6 pm onwards. Curated by acclaimed dancer Sudarshan Chakravorty, this exclusive event features contemporary dance performances by Sapphire and guest artists. For more information, call 7044159166.
Experience the enchanting blend of Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry and music this monsoon with Megher Pore Megh presented by Saptaswara at Madhusudhan Mancha. Celebrate the beauty of rain through soulful performances of Srikanta Acharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Bratati Bandhyopadhyay, Srabani Sen, Surojit Chatterjee and others. It is a perfect cultural retreat to embrace the season's romance and nostalgia. Tickets are available online.
Experience a captivating Sahana Bajpaie concert at GD Birla Sabhagar, from 6:30 pm onwards. Enjoy an evening of mesmerising music and performance with her band along with the presence of musician Gaurab Chatterjee (Gabu). Tickets are available online.
Head over to Mahajati Sadan to experience Nachiketa Ektrish by singer Nachiketa Chakraborty. Presented by Agunpakhi, the event promises an evening of soulful music starting at 6 pm. Tickets are available online.