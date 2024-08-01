Check out what's happening in Kolkata this week

Experience the enchanting blend of Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry and music this monsoon with Megher Pore Megh presented by Saptaswara at Madhusudhan Mancha. Celebrate the beauty of rain through soulful performances of Srikanta Acharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Bratati Bandhyopadhyay, Srabani Sen, Surojit Chatterjee and others. It is a perfect cultural retreat to embrace the season's romance and nostalgia. Tickets are available online.