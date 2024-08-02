Discover conscious brands, local artistry, and seasonal delights at this weekend market in Kolkata

Check out MoodBoard, a monsoon market by Mono, set to take place on the 3rd and 4th of August, across multiple vibrant venues including mono calcutta, Skinny Mo's Jazz Club, Love Me Twice, and oMo Bistro. The event will feature a curated selection of homegrown conscious brands offering fine fashion, accessories, homeware, lifestyle products, preloved closets, and artisanal food & beverages. Enjoy tarot readings, explore works by local artists, and sip on special seasonal cocktails at Skinny Mo's bar, all while enjoying a lively atmosphere with friends and family.