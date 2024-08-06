Kolkata

Discover vibrant flavours at this Mexican Masterclass in Kolkata

Don your chef’s hat and put your hands together to make some Mexican delights
Mexican Rice with Curry
Are you up for learning some spicy and full of flavours Mexican recipes? Join the culinary masterclass by Vidisha Bathwal of Paprika Gourmet as she teaches how to prepare a variety of Mexican dishes for any festival occasion or casual gathering.

Participants will learn how to make the dishes, take back classic kitchen tips, and of course, get to taste their hard work at the end of the learning session.

You will learn how to make refried beans with boiled kidney beans, garlic, cumin and chilli powder. When Mexican food is in question how can a zesty salsa or a sour cream be far behind? You will also learn to make a tender and seasoned corn ribs and for the health conscious, the mango peanut salad will definitely have a place on the menu.

What: Mexican Masterclass

Where: The Kitchenette

Address: 24B, Raja Santosh Road, Gopal Nagar, Alipore, Kolkata- 700027.

When: August 8, Thursday

Timing: 3 pm – 5 pm

