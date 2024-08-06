Discover vibrant flavours at this Mexican Masterclass in Kolkata

Participants will learn how to make the dishes, take back classic kitchen tips, and of course, get to taste their hard work at the end of the learning session.

You will learn how to make refried beans with boiled kidney beans, garlic, cumin and chilli powder. When Mexican food is in question how can a zesty salsa or a sour cream be far behind? You will also learn to make a tender and seasoned corn ribs and for the health conscious, the mango peanut salad will definitely have a place on the menu.