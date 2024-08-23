Sumitra Prakashani set to host ‘Jayanta Sandhya’, an evening of poetry and music, in Kolkata

Sumitra Prakashani will host an extraordinary celebration of the arts in Kolkata with Jayanta Sandhya, an event featuring an unique blend of poetry, music and dance.

Jayanta Sandhya is set to take place on August 24 at Charubasona in Upendrakishore Sabhaghar from 6 pm onwards. The event will feature a poetry reading by poet Jayanta Dey Tarak and four of the books written by him shall be unveiled at the same day. Artists like Indrani Chaudhuri, Poulomi Mandal and Soma Mukherjee and more shall be present.

Entry via passes. August 24, 6 pm onwards. At Upendrakishore Sabhaghar, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata. Details: 9433293530