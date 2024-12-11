Fun things to forward to in Kolkata this week!

The Harrington Street Art Centre, in collaboration with B-CAF, hosts We Live in Furnished Souls, curated by Nanak Ganguly. This evocative exhibition features works by artists like Arpan Sadhukhan and Snehasish Maity, exploring identity and existence. Open until December 14.
Relive the golden era of Bengali theatre with Kanan Theke Keya, a celebration of Bengal’s artistic legacy through dance, drama, and song. Featuring Koneenica Bandopadhyay, Richa Sharma, and others, with music by Dr. Devajit and Riddhi Bandopadhyay, the performance is a tribute to legends like Kanan Devi and Keya Chakraborty. Be part of this cultural revival at Gyan Manch from 5.30 pm onwards on December 12. Tickets available online.
Step into a heartfelt world with ‘Suno?’, Anushka Bajpai Jain’s poetry and storytelling show. Blending faith, love, and life’s quirks, the hour-long event promises laughter, tears, and reflections. Held at Cafe Bloom, the show starts at 4.50 pm on December 15. Tickets available online.
Celebrate India’s artisanal heritage at Karigar Haat, hosted at Golf Green Central Park on December 18. Featuring over 150 handicraft and handloom groups, this vibrant fair showcases textiles, organic products, and tribal crafts, connecting communities and preserving traditions. Open to all.