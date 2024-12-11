Fun things to forward to in Kolkata this week!

Relive the golden era of Bengali theatre with Kanan Theke Keya, a celebration of Bengal’s artistic legacy through dance, drama, and song. Featuring Koneenica Bandopadhyay, Richa Sharma, and others, with music by Dr. Devajit and Riddhi Bandopadhyay, the performance is a tribute to legends like Kanan Devi and Keya Chakraborty. Be part of this cultural revival at Gyan Manch from 5.30 pm onwards on December 12. Tickets available online.