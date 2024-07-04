Check out what's happening in Kolkata this week

Here's your quick guide of some must-visit events around town in Kolkata.
Rooftop café Vaayu unveils its latest summer special menu called Summer Melange. With refreshing twists on classic favourites, up for grabs are items like Kaacha Aam Kali Mirch Paneer Tikka, Grill Fish with Mango Salsa, and a range of drinks like Basil Orange Snowy Shandy and Frozzy Sangria.
Here’s good news for Biryani lovers! Oudh 1590 is back with its Great Indian Biryani Festival showcasing a variety from Sindh to Kerala. You can relish flavours like Spicy Anda Roast Biryani, Gomti Mahi Pulao, Dindugal Biryani, Multani Kanthal Biryani and more. The festival has something for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Available in all outlets till July 14.
Head over to Emami Art to see three solo exhibitions by artists that are on display. ‘Pensive Moons’ by Bholanath Rudra challenges the traditional perception of moonlit landscapes; ‘ The Salts of Many Seas’ by Ali Akbar PN includes paintings, photographs, sculptures, digital prints, video, and more from work which navigates through research, site-exploration, socio-political issues and more; and ‘ Dawn to Dusk: A Silent Symphony’ by Ujjal Dey explore matriarchal labour in culinary spaces. The exhibitions are on till August 20, 2024. Ground Floor. Kolkata Centre for Creativity.
Watch the band Ecstasy, as they give an apt tribute to musicians Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi at the Hard Rock Café from 9:30 pm onwards. Be prepared to rock 'n' roll on popular songs like Summer of 69 and Livin’ on a Prayer. Also, don’t forget to try out their signature munchies along with all the music. Tickets are available online.
10th Planet re-interprets Bertolt Brecht’s play Three Penny Opera and dramatizes it for the stage. Witness the dark underworld of a metropolitan society in this play performed by Sharanya Dey at the Academy of Fine Arts from 3 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.
Those who love to unwind by taking a tour around Kolkata can opt for this heritage tour of Konnagar. Explore marvellous architecture along the banks of the river Hooghly and get to know about their history and heritage values. The tour will be conducted by Avijit Dhar Chowdhury of Kolkata Explorers and is a day-long tour. Tickets are available online.
Legendary Bengali musicians Srikanta Acharya and Manomoy Bhattacharya come together on stage for the first time for the event Gaan… Pichutaan… . Head over to Rabindra Sadan to witness this mesmerising jugalbandi of music and lose yourself in the soulful nostalgia of the music. The event begins from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.