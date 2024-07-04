Check out what's happening in Kolkata this week

Head over to Emami Art to see three solo exhibitions by artists that are on display. ‘Pensive Moons’ by Bholanath Rudra challenges the traditional perception of moonlit landscapes; ‘ The Salts of Many Seas’ by Ali Akbar PN includes paintings, photographs, sculptures, digital prints, video, and more from work which navigates through research, site-exploration, socio-political issues and more; and ‘ Dawn to Dusk: A Silent Symphony’ by Ujjal Dey explore matriarchal labour in culinary spaces. The exhibitions are on till August 20, 2024. Ground Floor. Kolkata Centre for Creativity.