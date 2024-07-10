Check out this design masterclass in Kolkata

Astha Khetan, Founder and Creative Director of The House of Things, is hosting a creativity masterclass, Immersive Design Experience, organised by FLO Kolkata that promises to unlock your creative potential.
This session will explore infinite possibilities and endless creativity, offering participants an opportunity to delve into the world of design. Don't miss this chance to be inspired and enhance your creative skills in this stimulating environment.
What: Immersive Design Experience
When: July 10, 2024
Where: Raasmanch, Swabhumi
Timings:
Registration: 3:00 PM
Interaction: 3:30 PM
High Tea: Following the interaction