Check out what’s happening in Kolkata this week

Here's what you can check out in Kolkata this week.
Get the taste of the best Mango delicacies at The Bhoj Company Kolkata’s Mango Festival. Organised at all outlets, you will get to relish dishes like Aam enchor chop , Aam posto bora Aam bhindi , Aam diye kosha mangsho, Aam payesh, Aam sondesh and Aam doi . Available until July 30.
Catch the likes of Jayati Chakraborty, Bibhabendu Bhattacharya, Ivy Banerjee, Gourab Sarkar, Payel Kar, Padma Palash, Trisha Parui, Anirban Roy, Ketan Sengupta, and many more for an unforgettable evening of music during the monsoons. Monsoon Melodies will be staged at GD Birla Sabhaghar on July 19 from 5 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.
Want to know what make-up suits your skin? Or the best way to make your make-up stay in this rainy season? Get yourself a seat for this interactive Beauty Masterclass – Beauty Beyond- with celebrity make-up artist Aniruddha Chakladarwhere you will get hands-down information and practical tips on basic make-up, day and evening make-up, light / full bridal make-up, and more. Get a chance to clear all your doubts during this whole-day workshop happening on July 20 from 10 am to 5 pm at The Rangers Club. Tickets are available online.
Pandit Bhuvanesh Komkali, the grandson of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Kumar Gandharva will mesmerise the audience through a vocal performance that will take place on the occasion of Guru Purnima. He will be accompanied by Pandit Ashis Sengupta on tabla and Deepak Khasrawal on harmonium. The event will take place at Kolkata Centre for Creativity on July 20 from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.
Want to take some time out of your busy schedules and indulge in watching a theatre? You may want to check out Icchemoto’s new production – Henry Kothai. This Bengali theatre is bound to keep you glued to your seats at the Academy of Fine Arts. The play begins on July 21 at 6:30 pm and tickets are available online.
If you are a music lover, you cannot miss the date for this wonderful celebrity couple gracing the stage at Dhono Dhanno Auditorium. Director Vishal Bhardwaj who is a keen musician himself will be performing along with his singer-wife Rekha Bhardwaj who is known for several musical hits. The event- O Saathi Re- begins at 7 pm on July 27 and tickets are available online.
Catch Varun Grover deliver some of the wittiest lines in his stand-up comedy show at Kala Kunj from 8 pm onwards on July 28. Nothing Makes Sense featuring Grover is bound to make your rib tickle with laughter and joy. Tickets are available online.