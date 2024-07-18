Check out what’s happening in Kolkata this week

Want to know what make-up suits your skin? Or the best way to make your make-up stay in this rainy season? Get yourself a seat for this interactive Beauty Masterclass – Beauty Beyond- with celebrity make-up artist Aniruddha Chakladarwhere you will get hands-down information and practical tips on basic make-up, day and evening make-up, light / full bridal make-up, and more. Get a chance to clear all your doubts during this whole-day workshop happening on July 20 from 10 am to 5 pm at The Rangers Club. Tickets are available online.