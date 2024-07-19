Get ready to shake a leg at this Musical Fest in Kolkata

Kolkata

Gear up for this weekend as four rock bands are set to take centre-stage
Keep yourself free this Saturday to immerse in the soulful and foot tapping tunes of rock bands as they perform at The Great Indian Rock Fest happening at Princeton Club on July 20. Curated by the progressive rock band Punch, the line-up includes The Miliputs, Fickle Freelancers, Between Blanks and Punch themselves. You will get to hear original Hindi songs to a diverse range of covers, Indian Fusion to classic Rock, Folk, country tunes and Alt Rock. Are you ready to save yourself a place at this gig this weekend?

What: The Great Indian Rock Fest

Where: Princeton Club

When: July 20, 6 pm onwards

Tickets are available online

