Here's what you can do in Kolkata this week

Make a stop at In-Vogue, a premium Rakhi and lifestyle exhibition, where designer Kalpana Sonthalia will be exhibiting her label, Adorning God’s beautiful sartorial pieces and accessories for idols of Gods and Goddesses in your home. Happening at the Haldiram Banquet, you will find here everything you need to deck up your home temples before the festive season ushers in. On till July 27.
Princeton Club is hosting Illish Utsav offering a lavish spread of Hilsa dishes. Guests can enjoy traditional Bengali cuisine and innovative sizzlers crafted by expert chefs. Until July 28. For Reservations, contact 033-6644 4444.
Head over to Kala Mandir on July 28 where Aparajito is presenting Khela Ghar by Debshankar Haldar, inspired by Ibsen's A Doll's House. Featuring Chaiti Ghosal as Neera and Haldar as Tamonash, the play delves into women's inner voices and the restrictive gender roles in marriage and society. Tickets are available online.
Experience Chiro Kishor at Mahajati Sadan, on August 2, 5 pm onwards. This event offers a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar with timeless music and performances celebrating his enduring legacy. Tickets are available online.
Experience an evening of classic rock and pop with the Hooghly Jam Project on the Bengal Paddle, sailing on the Hooghly River. Enjoy the river view, music, and refreshments. The event starts at 7:30 PM, on August 3 at The Bengal Paddle Jetty. Tickets are available online.
Mahesh Bhatt presents 7:40 Ki Ladies Special, a play depicting the real-life journey of transgender Pooja Sharma Rekha. The performance, exploring the themes of identity and resilience, is set to take place on August 9 from 6:30 pm onwards at the G. D. Birla Sabhaghar. Tickets are available online.
Experience Salim-Sulaiman live at Netaji Indoor Stadium, on August 17. The duo, known for their iconic compositions in films like Chak De! India and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, promise an evening of mesmerising music and electrifying performances, from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available online.