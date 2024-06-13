Here's what you can look forward to in Kolkata this week 

Finding out ways to celebrate the weekend, let Indulge be your guide.
Gather all your music-loving friends and head to Hard Rock Café to watch band Amber perform live. Also, do not forget to get some signature munchies to enjoy the musical evening while you are there. From 9:30 pm on June 14. Tickets available online.
Tap into Paprika Gourmet’s delicious offerings for Jamai Shasti. This limited edition menu includes Rasmalai Disc, Fusion Laddoo, Salted Caramel Mini Pies, Chocolate Bark, Baklava, and more. Available till June 16. To order Call +91 9007022678/79/80
Catch Anindya Sengupta, film scholar and educator give an enlightening and illustrative talk on ‘Ray and Places’ at KCC Library, Kolkata Centre for Creativity. This talk on the legendary director focuses on the extensive use of places and locations as a character in his movies, with special attention to Varanasi. The talk begins at 5:30 pm on June 14. All are welcome.
You may have seen him essaying serious roles or going about the city with his vlogs, now it's time to see him perform! Actor Ashish Vidyarthi will perform a stand-up comedy set named ‘Sit Down Ashish’ at The Black Cat from 7 pm onwards on June 16. Tickets are available online.
Witness Bertolt Brecht’s life, ideas, politics, and dialectics on stage with the play Bechara B.B at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. The drama is presented in collaboration with Chetana and Tritiyo Sutra and is an outcome of the KCC Arts Lab 8.0. From 6:30 pm onwards on June 16. Tickets are available online.
Celebrate the special occasion of Father’s Day with the special man in your life by taking him on a cruise on the Ganges. Organised by Vivada Cruises, set sail with your loved ones and enjoy a quality meal overlooking the river. These cruises are organised in four batches giving enough space to accommodate everyone’s timings with the first cruise leaving at 8:30 am on June 16. Tickets are available online.
Singer Raghab Chattopadhyay is all set to mesmerize the audience with his melodious voice and joining him will be his daughters Anandi and Aheeri. This musical evening will occur at the GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6 pm onwards on June 16. Tickets are available online.