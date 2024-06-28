Check out fun things to do in Kolkata this week

Commemorating the birth anniversary of musician Amit Kumar and two decades of the Amit Kumar Fan Club is the music concert Forever Amit at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha. The evening will be filled with soulful performances by notable singers like Rupankar Bagchi, Anindya Bose, Sidhu, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and others. The evening begins at 6 pm. Tickets are available online.