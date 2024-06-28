Check out fun things to do in Kolkata this week

Here's a quick guide to whats happening around town this week .
Savour the flavours of Mango this season at the Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport with its limited edition Mango menu – Aamilicious. The gourmet spread consists of tangy salads, delicious mains and sweet desserts. Check out Anokhe Keri, Kakkori aam Kopra, Mangorita, Aam Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and more. Available for lunch and dinner till June 30.
Experience the culinary excellence of Nara Thai as this Thai pop-up hits Yauatcha. Taste their signature dishes like Chicken wrapped in pandan leaves, Crispy fried betel leaves, Stir-fried Chayote, Mock meat Kraprao, chocolate crepe cake, Thai Tea panna cotta, and much more. Available till June 30.
Paying an Ode to the T20 World Cup is Canteen Pub & Grub’s special menu – Around the World Menu. It brings together the cuisines of the 20 participating countries. Up for grabs are dishes like Nepali Jhol Momo, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Peshwari Chapli Kebab, or Malva Pudding. On till June 30.
Based on the masterpiece by Syed Shamsul Haque, Aneek Theatre Group stages the production Bukjhim Ek Bhalobasa at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. This theatre takes place against the backdrop of rural Bangladesh during the decaying of the Mughal Empire. More details are available at KCC official website.
Music lovers can get ready for an electrifying performance by rapper DIVINE at JW Marriott. Don’t miss the Divine Time Tour which takes a stop in the city with chart-topping hits like Kaam 25, Baazigar, 3:59 AM, and more. The event begins at 9 pm. Tickets are available online.
Commemorating the birth anniversary of musician Amit Kumar and two decades of the Amit Kumar Fan Club is the music concert Forever Amit at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha. The evening will be filled with soulful performances by notable singers like Rupankar Bagchi, Anindya Bose, Sidhu, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and others. The evening begins at 6 pm. Tickets are available online.
Take time out from your schedules as comedian Vir Das makes a stop at Kolkata with his Mind Fool India Tour. The show begins at 5 pm at Kalamandir and is one that should not be missed. Tickets are available online.