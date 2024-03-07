Engage in a panel discussion on women’s voices

Celebrate International Women’s Day with an enriching panel discussion by voices of women and about women at the British Council from 6 pm onwards. Drawing from the documentary named Women’s Voices by Sreyashi Ghosh, artiste and activist; the evening will have a panel discussion by eminent names from the industry. Niladri Chatterjee, professor at Kalyani University, Rukshana Kapadia, blogger and LGBTQ++ torchbearer and Subha Das Mollick, teacher and documentary film maker would be part of the panel.