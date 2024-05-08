Head to this cultural event in Kolkata this weekend

This weekend, Aaddya Kala Tirtham and Prayas will present a cultural evening, Samaraha, with dance, music and more, in aid of the special children of Prayas. The event has been conceptualised, directed and choreographed by Bharatnatyam dancer Avirup Sengupta, who will be joined by the students of Aaddya Kala Tirtham and Prayas.

The event will see guests like Alokananda Roy, Richa Sharma, Devlina Kumar, Indrani Dutta, Lahoma Bhattacharyya, Rajnandini Paul, Kumar Bhimsen (Puri ), Chaiti Ghoshal and others. The evening will also see a special performance by Riddhi Bandyopadhyay.

What: Samaraha

Where: Uttam Mancha

When: May 11, 6 pm