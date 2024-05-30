Here's what you can attend around Kolkata this week

Indulge curates a list of events you can visit around town this week.
Craving for some Southern delicacies? Then head over to Santa’s Fantasea Salt Lake to savour their new Southern coastal menu. From Chicken Andhra-style Curry to Crab Ghee Roast, from Prawn Butter Chilli Fry to Seafood Kovakkai Rice, check them all.
From the enigmatic world of races comes Mohit Chattopadhyay’s novel which has been adapted for the stage as the play Neel Ronger Ghora. An Icchemoto and Krishti presentation, the theatre will be staged on May 31 at the Academy of Fine Arts from 7 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Take a moment out of your busy lives to relax and rejuvenate and during summers, what better than a tasty cooler to cheer your moods? Burma Burma launches a wide range of handpicked bubble teas like Yuzu Lemonade or Taro Latte to their already existing range of drinks.
Based on Ajitesh Bandhopadhyay’s novel Saudagorer Nauka, comes the on-stage play of the same name, all set to be performed at Girish Mancha directed by Ashok Mukhopadhyay. The theatre, a presentation of Nirbak Theatre Academy starts from 6:30 pm on May 31. Tickets available online.
The Goethe Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan marks the memorial year of Kafka by organizing a poster exhibition called KOMPLETT KAFKA in collaboration with Nicolas Mahler and the Literaturhaus Stuttgart. The exhibition will be inaugurated at on May 30 at 6 pm and will continue until 31 July, 2024 at the venue inside Park Mansions.
Chandril Bhattacharya is all set to mesmerise the audience with a storytelling performance at GD Birla Sabhaghar titled Ashare Golpo Sonaben Chandril Bhattacharya. He will share whimsical and nonsensical verses which will tap into your creative imagination. The event starts at 6 pm on June 8 and tickets available online.
Don’t miss out on the chance to watch veteran actors Himani Shivpuri and Rajendra Gupta come together in the classic Hindi play Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6:30 pm on June 8. An Act 24 Mumbai production the play is directed by Suresh Bhardwaj and is based on the works of Russian playwright Arbuzov. Tickets available online.