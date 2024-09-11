Witness a transformative evening of expressions at Pragati Festival in Kolkata

The Sriradha Dance Foundation will have its maiden event, the Pragati Festival, standing in solidarity with the doctors and community protesting for Abhaya. The festival challenges the notion of dance as mere entertainment. Art is a profession and a powerful form of expression shaped by complex emotions and realities, reflecting the struggles and resilience of our times.

True to its name, Pragati—meaning progress—the festival offers a transformative experience that celebrates the evolution of Indian classical arts while staying rooted in tradition.

The evening will begin with I Rise, featuring performative storytellers who use the arts to create dialogues for change within the community. This will be followed by an inspiring Odissi-Bharatanatyam production, performed by Sriradha Paul and Santanu Roy, premiering a performance that highlights the Yoni, the source of creation. The festival will then present a mesmerising Manipuri duet, by Kankana Singh and Ivana Sarkar, culminating in a remarkable and dynamic performance by the all-male Rudrakshya Foundation Odissi group from Odisha, under the guidance of Guru Bichitrananda Swain.

The Pragati Festival is dedicated to moving forward in the realm of Indian art and culture, while remaining deeply connected to its origins. It provides a platform for artistes to showcase their creativity and storytelling, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

What: Pragati Festival

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Kolkata

When: Thursday, September 12, 6.30 pm onwards