Here’s a list of events to check out in Kolkata

Here's a curated list of events around town.

Theatre for youth

World View Theatre brings their production, November on stage in Kolkata after a sabbatical. Witness the zeal of today’s youth in theatre at Gyan Mancha which stars actors like Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Ujan Chatterjee, Pushan Dasgupta, Plaban Karmakar, Rupsa Gupta, and more. Starts at 7:30 pm on February 4. For tickets call 9775788388.

River Explorations

Explore the various rivers of India through a culturally rich dance and live music performance at the GD Birla Sabhaghar on February 4. Invoking the River, an exploration of India’s sacred waterways will be staged from 6 pm onwards. The event has been choreographed by Charlotte Moraga and the accompanying musician is Utsav Lal. Tickets are available on bookmyshow .com

Dancing on the stage

Head over to Kolkata Centre for Creativity on February 5 from 6:30 pm onwards for an invigorating Bharatnatyam performance ‘Breath’. The performance has been curated as part of the dance film- Looking Within, Looking Around. The event is organised in collaboration with Sparsh Studio, infosys, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. For more details visit the official KCC website.

Lesser known stories

The demon king Mareech, a relative of Ravana is the central character in the play Mareech Sangbad produced by Chetana. Performed by Sujan Mukhopadhyay, it talks about the narrative of Mareech in a modern perspective. The play will be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on February 10 from 3 pm onwards. Tickets are available at thirdbell.in

The Death of Vincent| Feb 11| Cathedral Road

Explore the life and times of celebrated painter Vincent Van Gogh in the Kasba Arghya production and Manish Mitra directorial Vincent er Mrityu to be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on February 11 from 3 pm onwards. Tickets are available at thirdbell .in

Love is in the Air

If you want to do something special for your loved ones, do not waste a single moment and book yourself a space on the Lenin Cruise Valentine’s Day special edition for February 14 . The cruise works in slots of lunch, evening, sunset, or dinner complete with a meal. Take your special person for a ride on the Ganges from Babughat and enjoy the scenic view while spending quality time. Tickets are available on insider. in

A Musical Tribute| Feb 16| Ballygunge

The second edition of the Dr. Kalyan Mukherjea Memorial Concert will be held at GD Birla Sabhaghar on February 16. Six noted classical musicians like Arnab Chakraborty, Soumen Nandy, and Vinnayak will be paying tribute to the sarod maestro Dr Kalyan Mukherjea. On till Feb 18. Tickets are available at insider .in