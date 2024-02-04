Discover the jewels of Serampore through this heritage walk

Do you love to explore new places? Or Are you a history buff? Then put on your comfy shoes and join in a specially curated tour of Serampore by Calcutta Heritage Collective. Discover Serampore on February 10 through a walk curated by Rajiv Soni and guided by Mohit Ranadeep. Get to know about this riverine town which is soaked in Danish history, facts about silk and cotton, the first newspaper, and even its iconic University which has enabled it to be noticed prominently on the history graphs of Bengal.

The travel arrangements have been made for the participants by private coach including e-rickshaws for local transfers.

What: Discover Serampore Tour

When: February 10, 2024

Meeting point: The Garden Cafe

Time: 8 am to 5 pm (approx)

Registration charges: Rs 1400 for members / Rs 2000 for non-members

To Register: 9831041910