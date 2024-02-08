Here's what you can do around town this week 

Here's a quick guide at things to do in Kolkata.

Bengali Fusion

Be prepared for a fusion of East and the West as Poach in collaboration with Sohini Banerjee's Smoke and Lime brings a wonderfully curated limited edition menu from Feb 9 onwards. The plate comprises unique flavours like Bhaat Bowl, Hajmola Aloo chaat, Nolen Gur Wings, and more. So book your seats right away. Available till February 11. Register on 9874193170.

Beyond Noodles

Head over to the Not a Noodle Night pop-up at AM PM curated by Chef Katherine Lim. This Hakka Kitchen pop-up showcases food beyond noodles drawing from the conversations that evolved around Hakka cuisine, developed with home-made ingredients by the chef. On till February 10.

Comics Culture

Come for a unique and captivating exhibition on the evolution of Bengali comics called Comics in Bengal put together by the Comics Culture Collective at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. The exhibition showcases the evolution of comics since the 1920s and also follows it up with several discussions and workshops. On till March 9, 2024

Groovy nights

Gather your music-loving friends and head over to Orchid Arena for the evening’s biggest sensation – Darshan Raval. Watch the singer and heartthrob perform live in Kolkata as part of his multi-city tour in India. Gates open on February 9 from 5 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider.in

Acts on Stage

Want to watch an intriguing play? Then check out Bechara B.B directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay on the occasion of Bertolt Brecht’s 126th birth anniversary staged at the Academy of Fine Arts. The play, exploring the life, times, and influence of Brecht was designed and developed as part of the KCC Arts Laboratory 8.0 and is presented with Chetana and Trityo Sutra. It begins at 6:30 pm on February 10. Tickets are available at thirdbell.in

Comic Timings

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones in the company of comic punch lines and witty one-liners at the comedy show – Pyaar Ishq aur Punchlines at the Calcutta Comedy Club on February 14. This stand-up comedy show will be in Hindi, Bengali, and English and is bound to make you laugh every moment. Tickets are available at bookmyshow. com

Music notes

Head over to the solo concert by Chandrabindoo at G D Birla Sabhaghar on February 14. Titled Talobhasha, the concert would see the enigmatic Bangla band perform some of their biggest hits during the evening. The show starts at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at insider.in