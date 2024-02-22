Here's what you can do around town this week 

Merging Dreams

Art enthusiasts can walk into the Indian Museum and witness the stunning exhibition called Merging Dreams by Kalpana Shah. The exhibition is open to all and continues till March 5, 2024 from Tuesday to Sunday.

Lunar Bites

Visit Taki Taki and embark on a culinary odyssey with its limited edition menu celebrating the Chinese New Year. Dig into rich flavours comprising Korean Seafood Soup, Plum Mix Veg Salad, Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls, Xiaolong Bao, Korean Chilli Lamb, Peking Duck and more. On till February 29.

A Dastangoi performance

Witness the magic of Mahabharat come alive through Dastangoi as Mahmood Farooqui takes the stage with his latest performance Dastan – e- Karn az Mahabharat on February 24. The performance will take place at the amphitheatre of Kolkata Centre for Creativity from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available on KCC official website.

Evenings to Remember

Head over to Aquatica Resort for two days of absolute fun and frolic with your gang. Zomaland by zomato is back in Kolkata which promises to be attractive through its 40+ pop-up restaurants and 140 hours of entertainment. On till February 25. Tickets are available on insider . in

Historical Glimpse

With 2024 marking the 151st year of the iconic tram services, February 24th is when horse-pulled trams started to be seen in the city streets. Green Step organises a tram ride through the city with interesting tales woven around it. The Meeting point is 8 am at Esplanade depot and the tour ends at 10:30 am. Tickets are available on allevents .in

Shikhandi on stage

Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts to witness the tale and Shikhandi from Mahabharat. This is a solo –act performed by Sudipta Bhawmik under the direction of Suman Mukhopadhyay. The narrative holds Shikhandi, a minor yet powerful character from the epic and places them in the forefront of gender rights. The act begins from 6:30 pm on February 28 and tickets are available at thirdbell. in

The Three Queens

Get ready to witness an unforgettable evening when three singing sensations come together on one stage at Nazrul Mancha. Celebrating the flavours of Women’s Day, Usha Uthup, Lopamudra Mitra, and Iman Chakraborty come together for the Trimurti Chapter 2 concert. The gates open from 2 pm onwards on March 2. Tickets are available at insider. in