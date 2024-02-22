Savour culinary stories at Novotel Kolkata’s 8 Hands dining experience

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences has organised an unprecedented gastronomic event, ‘8 Hands- A Dining Experience of Passion, Determination & Dedication’, a one-of-a-kind long table dining experience that promises to take you on an extraordinary journey through an exotic and innovative culinary trail filled with enriching stories of four distinct chefs. The event will showcase the exceptional talents of four renowned chefs from Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences and Novotel Mumbai Juhu’s culinary team, each bringing their unique flair and expertise to the table.

The event represents the limitless collaborative efforts of the four culinary wizards, who will join forces to create an unforgettable story lead meal experience that highlights the exotic dishes from around the globe. This exclusive long-table dining experience is designed to tantalise the taste buds and showcase the chefs' unparalleled ability to transform ingredients into culinary storyline masterpieces.

The dining experience will see collaborative efforts by Vikram Jaiswal, executive chef at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, renowned for his expertise in contemporary fusion cuisine, bringing global flavours to the table with a modern twist; chef Jerson Fernandes, director of culinary & culinary alchemist-India, Jerson is a cult icon among seasoned and aspiring chefs, who is an expert in trans-Atlantic fusion cuisine; Sirajul Rahaman, Executive Sous Chef of Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, an expert in traditional Indian cuisine-based gastronomy, creating dishes that are both visually stunning and delectable to the palate and Priyabrata Pani: Chef De Cuisine at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, an expert in melding tradition with creativity, who introduces classic flavours with artistic presentations, taking diners on a sensory journey.

(L-R) Chef Sirajul, Chef Vikram, Chef Priyabrata and Chef Jerson

The long table dining will represent four distinct stories of passion, determination and dedication. It’s a unique long-table dining experience, which is more than just a regular meal on offer. The overall event presents an interactive event where you can engage with each of the chefs, learn about the inspirational stories behind each dish, and discover new flavours and cooking techniques. This event is perfect for food lovers, culinary enthusiasts, and anyone looking to indulge in a night of luxury dining.

Price for 1: Rs 1999+

For reservations, call: +91 8584077064