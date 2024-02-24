MoodBoard – Spring Market comes to Mono Calcutta

It’s time to do the Spring cleaning not only to make your homes look good but also to find the right pieces for your wardrobe and closet. Visit MoodBoard – Spring Market by mono Calcutta this weekend to ensure you handpick the right choices for yourselves or gifting purpose all under one roof. Spaced over the entire building, you can find jewellery and clothing brands like 145 East, Mela by Shohini, and more. Do up your homes with Art of Misanthropy, Goomti Home Crafts, and others. Mono also strongly supports the cause of sustainable fashion by being the leading advocate of thrift. Find Karuna Ezara Parikh’s preloved Closet as well. Can there be shopping and meeting new people without food? Check out Rushk Chocolates and The Gourmet Experience by M and don’t forget to get yourself a drink from the bar!

Dates: February 24 and 25, 2024

Time: 12:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Venue: 91 Manohar Pukur Road