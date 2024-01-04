A quick guide to interesting events around town 

From food to theatre, here's what you can do this week

Indulge gives you a quick glimpse of what’s going on around the city for the upcoming week.

Artistic Ceramics

Art lovers can visit the exhibition, Imagined Geometry, Ceramics on canvas by K P Soman, at the Seagull Bookstore between January 5 and February 3. The exhibition is up for viewing from 12 noon to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday.

Eat it Out!

Start your New Year with a culinary extravaganza. Head over to Banhi Club Ground, opposite Naktala Udayan Sangha, and taste the best of food from sweets to savouries at the Khai Khai Food Festival. On till Jan 7, from 1-10 pm. Open to all.

Caught in the Act

If you love to catch up on a play, then visit the Academy of Fine Arts on January 6 from 3 pm onwards to catch the Bengali adaptation of German playwright, Christopher Marlowe’s Dr Faustus on stage. Kasba Arghya is performing the theatre. Tickets on thirdbell. in

Music and Poetry

Witness a magical evening of the amalgamation of poetry and music at G D Birla Sabhaghar on January 6 . Gaaner Akash Kobi, is a tribute to the two legends of Bengal- Rabindranath Tagore and Sankha Ghosh. Mesmerising performances will be delivered by Prabuddha Raha, Laisa Ahamed Lisa, Soumili Biswas and others. 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets on allevents.in

Laugh it Out

Comedy king Gaurav Gupta is back to Kolkata at Kalamandir on January 7 with his bag full of witty jokes. He makes a stop in Kolkata as part of his India tour. This laugh riot should not be missed. 7.30 pm onwards and tickets on bookmyshow.com

Shopping Time

Indulge yourself in retail therapy among the cool winter winds and warm summer afternoons at the Winter Weekend by Caravan. Browse through a variety of home-grown labels in art, lifestyle, fashion, and food between Jan 12 and 14. Additionally, also enjoy the company of independent musicians as they gear up to entertain you. Free and open to all.

Hamlet on stage

The year’s first show of the immensely successful play Hamlet is set to take place at the Academy of Fine Arts on January 12 from 2 pm onwards. An adaptation of Shakespeare’s eponymous play by Swapnasandhani, it is directed by actor-director Koushik Sen and stars Riddhi Sen in the lead. Tickets on thirdbell. in