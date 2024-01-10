Learn Burmese cuisine secrets from chef Pallavi Khaitan at Burma Burma

Here’s your chance to learn how to cook some exciting new Burmese delicacies at a special cooking demonstration with chef Pallavi Khaitan of For_kandknife in association with Burma Burma - our favourite Burmese destination. Watch chef Pallavi as she stirs up magic and shows you how to prepare three delicious Burmese dishes using the ready-to-cook pastes, sauces and seasoning from Shop Burma Burma, the retail offering from Burma Burma.

Bring quintessential Burmese flavours to your everyday meals with a new range of products comprising ready-to-cook sauces, flavourful pastes and tempting snacks. Learn how to make WA Potato, a dish of the Wa Tribe in Burma - where potatoes are wok-tossed with Balachaung, packed with lemon leaf, crushed peanuts, roasted chillis, and brown onion and drizzled with Shop Burma Burma’s Chilli Garlic Oil! Master the art of cooking Stir Fry Vegetables in Malar Sauce, a blend of fresh veggies in a signature Burmese style, tangy Malar Sauce, now available as part of Burma Burma’s retail offering. Adding her personal touch to this one-of-its-kind cooking session, chef Pallavi demonstrates how to make her signature Spicy Stir Fry Teriyaki Noodle using Burma Burma’s Maung's Chilli Garlic Paste! And since everyone will have worked up an appetite with all the cooking, we bring you a specially-curated lunch right after! Begin lunch with a refreshing cooler Peru Lemonade, followed by the signature Raw Mango Salad, and WA Potato. For the main course, enjoy Chef Pallavi's special Spicy Stir Fry Teriyaki Noodles and Burmese style Stir Fried Tofu and Vegetables in Malar Sauce with steamed jasmine rice. Wrap up the afternoon on a sweet note with Saffron and Samuza Cheesecake, which is a baked saffron cheesecake, topped with pistachio creme, flaky honey samuza and served with a scoop of mango sorbet.

Where: Burma Burma, 18 M, Ground Floor, Stephen Court, Park Street

When: January 15, 2024 (Monday)

Time: 12.30 pm onwards

Price: Rs.1,800

To register: https://rzp.io/l/MKFlGquC0c

Call: +91 9920240097 for more details