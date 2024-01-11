Here's what you should not miss around town this week

A quick guide to what you can do around town this week.

Going Vegan



Kolkata’s Hard Rock Café goes vegan for the month by offering a curated vegan menu. The Veganuary menu consists of Veg Pledge, Quinoa Mexican salad, Virgin Pineapple Mojito, Hot Fudge Banana Bread, and more. Dishes from the menu will be served till January 31.

Three Decades of Creativity



The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) is hosting a plethora of art exhibitions to celebrate three decades of the organisation. Do not miss out on the group exhibition titled Fantasy to Subliminal comprising artworks by Arpita Singh, Ganesh Pyne, Shreyasi Chatterjee, and the late Sushen Ghosh to name a few. On till January 20.

Theatre for Peace



Kolkata-based theatre group Nabokallol is back with their first performance of the year on January 14. A cumulation of three plays – Antigone, Nishaan, and Matongini will be staged from 5 pm onwards at Niranjan Sadan Jadavpur. Each of the three plays focuses on the central theme of peace. Book tickets by calling 8910451498.

Exciting Art



Artist Alexandra Bachzetsis is set to come to Kolkata with her first solo in India at the Experimenter – Ballygunge Place as part of their 15th anniversary special Kolkata weekend program. Her exhibition, Notes on Becoming will open on January 19 from 6.30 pm onwards and is supported by Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia. She will also put up a special performance titled Perfect which will also make its debut in India. On till March 2.

Magic in the air



It’s time for some magic shows. Catch magician D Sarkar on January 12, who will take you on an extraordinary journey of magic and illusion with unbelievable acts at Ahindra Mancha. This family- friendly performance will be held in Bengali and begin from 4 pm onwards. Tickets on insider.in

Revisiting Amrita Pritam



Actor Gunjan Jain and director Shubham Tiwari bring alive Amrita Pritam’s timeless classic Ek Rumaal,

Ek Anguthi, Ek Chalni at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) amphitheater. The back-to-back shows on Jan 20 will explore the lives of Pritam’s friend Banti and her mother-in-law Rupo. The first show commences at 6 pm. Tickets are available at the KCC website.

The Historic Play



Catch the play Mahatma Bonam Gandhi at Madhusudhan Mancha on January 14 from 6.15 pm onwards. With a marvellous cast comprising Anirban Chakrabarti, Sujan Mukhopadhyay, and Nibedita Mukhopadhyay, the play highlights the family relations of Gandhi whose political career almost always overshadowed personal relations. Tickets on thirdbell.in