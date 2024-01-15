Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house gives way for art exhibition
Hosted by Hijibijbij Society the exhibition will take place between January 16-20
Published : 15th January 2024 03:50 PM
Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house and the cultural centre open its doors to art this week. The annual painting and photography exhibition by the Hijibijbij Society will be taking place on the grounds from January 16 to 20, 2024. Going by the theme, The Journey of Swami Vivekananda, the participants submitted their artworks and photography as per their interpretation of the topic which will be displayed during the open to all exhibition this week.
What: Art Exhibition
Where: Swami Vivekananda ancestral house and Cultural Centre
When: January 16-20
Time: 2 pm to 7 pm
Open to all