Here's a quick list of things to do this week around town

Thinking of interesting events to attend this week? Here's what you may check out.

New Mimes

Modern Mime Centre is back with its next mime production called Modern Life. The show will be staged at Sisir Mancha on Jan 19 from 6:30 pm onwards. The narrative reflects on civilization and its impact on nature. Tickets are available at thirdbell. in

Bhangra with Babumoshai

Babumoshai is all set to host you for its limited-edition Punjabi food festival. Check out items like Sarson ki broccoli, Bhaji Paratha, Tawa Kulcha, and of course the statement Sarson da Saag and makki ki roti. Top it up with desserts like Kesar Firni. On till Jan 28, 2024.

Discovering Yourself

Walk the path of self-discovery through the principles rooted deeply in our spiritual scriptures. Priya Virmani puts up an inter-disciplinary show called ‘The Trinity’ with oration, music, and dance that compels you to pause and look within yourself and embark upon a journey of discovery. The show will take place at Daga Nikunj on Jan 20 from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available at insider. in

Drum Away

Join in for a one-of-a-kind drum jam at The Waypoint cafe on Jan 20 from 11 am onwards. Komal Vaishnav will lead the event - The Rhythm and Earth- a drum circle, that promises an unforgettable experience for the participants. To register contact 7036083629.

Groove all night

Get ready for an electrifying night as Sickflip, the maestro behind the sensational tracks Mehmaan and Doobey takes centre stage at Monkey Bar Kolkata. With a diverse background as a composer, producer, and DJ, Sickflip promises to elevate the party vibes and ensure a night of unparalleled fun. Joining him on this musical escapade are the talented DJs Rwikraj, Div, and Sawmik, together who’ll have you dancing to a fusion of electronic techno beats and Bollywood tunes.Dance the night away while indulging in delicious small plates such as Mobar Ribs, Chorizo Pa, Fiery Wings and cocktails like Toast to Calcutta, Rum Cha, Hustle Rani, Tomesh Collins and many more. On Jan 20, 9 pm onwards.

Real roleplay

Witness Rajatava Dutta playing the titular character of Sher Afghan at Academy of Fine Arts. The play, organised by Twist Ur Show and Sanskriti and directed by Debesh Chattopadhyay, is originally written by Luigi Pirandello (Henry IV) and later adapted by Ajitesh Bandopadhyay. Sher Afgan, an actor who while essaying the role of Sher Afgan once in the play Noorjahan, fell down and underwent a severe injury that affected the working of his mind. After this mishap, he continues to consider himself as the Jaigirdar of 16th century Bardhaman and goes on living in his world of imagination for the next 25 years. Pirandello, in this play, plays with the dilemma associated with one’s memory: reality and imagination, life and its contours, logicality and illogicality, and self-identity, to mention few. The character of Sher Afgan falls prey to amnesia and schizophrenia within the realm of his imaginative and megalomaniac world, weaved out of voluntary exile. On Jan 21. Tickets on thirdbell .in

A heartfelt tribute

Rabi-Pranam, an ode to Rabindranath Tagore through his enriching songs and words as well as remembering our Rabindra Sangeet Guru Sri Anadi Kumar Dostidar, the event will see performers like Fahim Hussain Chowdhury, Agniva Banerjee, Madhurima Dutta Chowdhury, Srovonti Bosu Bandyopadhyay and Sreyashi Dastidar. Get your Sunday morning sorted with a few Tagore songs along with some of his life-enriching words. 10 am onwards on Jan 21. Tickets on Bookmyshow.com.

Piano Recital

Head over to listen to the tunes of the piano amidst the serene setting of the Victoria Memorial Hall presented by Alliance Francaise du bengale. Pianists Justin Mccarthy and Nadine Jo Crasto will be playing melodious tunes and promise to give you an unforgettable night. The show starts at 6:30 pm on Jan 22 and prior registration with the Alliance Francaise du bengale is required.

Revisiting classics

Revisit the classic tale Tasher Desh, this time through a dance narrative led by acclaimed danceuse Dona Ganguly and her troupe. The musical drama will be presented on Jan 22 at Rabindra Sadan from 6:30 pm onwards and is a collaboration between Ganguly and singer Ananda Gupta. Tickets are available at insider. in

Fall of Meghnad

Michael Madhusudhan Dutta’s famous work Meghnad Bodh Kabya (The Death of Meghnad) finds itself on stage with yet another adaptation by Naye Natua Production. Helmed by Goutam Halder, the show will be held at the Academy of Fine Arts on Jan 23 from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at thirdbell. in

Play for thought?

Five Grains of Rice follows the tale of Jayant and Ela where an unexpected turn makes their personal and professional lives collide. Directed by Arindam Ghosh, the play is a joint venture of Chetana and Ebong Theatrix to be performed at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) amphitheater on Jan 24 from 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at the KCC website.