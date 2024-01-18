Let Priya Virmani's performance lead you to a journey of self-discovery

In a stressful life bustling with high-octane pressure, it is imperative to take a pause and look within yourself. While much importance is being given to mental health, the principles of inner health lie deep within the spiritual scriptures. Writer, orator, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Priya Virmani along with her local team of artistes present The Trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, an inter-disciplinary performance on self-discovery in modern times. We catch up with her ahead of the performance.

How does 'The Trinity' lead you to a journey of self-discovery?

Hinduism comes from ancient Vedic thought and wisdom. It’s a philosophy that is a GPRS of life. It’s all about understanding the energies of different forms of the creator so that we can inhabit that energy and approach life better from within ourselves. We become the Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma and the moment that happens you understand what the energy means and how to download that into your everyday life. That’s ultimate self-management. If there’s no conscious awareness of the self, you cannot be a conscious leader in life.

Could you tell us about the journey of the performance?

This is an innovative concept performed for the first time in the Parliament of the UK, the House of Commons in 2022. The artistes were skeptical because there was no music, it was just my voice, and then maybe an instrument came into play. The event was attended by a cross stream of distinguished people from the UK, US, Middle East, and India with overwhelming feedback. I repeated it at The Bhavan in London. The Alka Jalan Foundation was keen that I bring it to Kolkata. Also, I look forward to this challenge of finding local Indian classical dancers and musicians wherever I perform.

How important is it to look within yourself?

It’s extremely crucial because by and large most of us respond from a space of conditioning. All the factors conditioning us are inevitably, one can argue, not always the best. Till you don’t quieten the noise, you won’t be able to see what you are all about; and if you haven’t seen that then what is the journey of life? It gets you to do that on an everyday basis.

To become aware we need to go back to Hinduism. I have been researching it for two decades from British Libraries and their translations. The British Deputy High Commissioner will be the chief guest for the performance.

How is your 2024 shaping up?

We have been invited to Europe with the performance. I look forward to learning and growing and making a difference to those I come across.

The Trinity is scheduled on January 20, 2024, at Daga Nikunj from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available on insider .in