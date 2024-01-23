Home Events Kolkata

Indian Museum organises cultural event, The Lamp of God

Celebrate the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Aurobindo, The Mother and more.

Picture used for representative purposes

Indian Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of Indian and Dakshinayan UK, are all set to present a cultural evening, The Lamp of God, for you to witness and celebrate the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Aurobindo, The Mother and more.

Where: Hall 3, 1st floor, Indian Museum

When: Wednesday, January 24, 6 pm onwards

