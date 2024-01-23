Indian Museum organises cultural event, The Lamp of God
Celebrate the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Aurobindo, The Mother and more.
Dharitri Ganguly | 23rd January 2024
Indian Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of Indian and Dakshinayan UK, are all set to present a cultural evening, The Lamp of God, for you to witness and celebrate the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Sri Aurobindo, The Mother and more.
Where: Hall 3, 1st floor, Indian Museum
When: Wednesday, January 24, 6 pm onwards