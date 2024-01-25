Here's what you can do around town this week 

Byomkesh on stage

Get ready to witness the magic of Byomkesh Bakshi on stage on Jan 26 at Girish Mancha. An adaptation of Sharadindu Bandhopadhyay’s Byomkesh series Rakter Daag, the play is scripted and directed by Subhadip Chakrabarti. This Ankur Production starts from 11 am onwards and tickets are available at thirdbell. in

Views of Fairs

Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents The Immersion of Self, an exhibition of visual narratives from the Kumbh mela and the Gangasagar mela. This marks the debut solo exhibition of photographer Pabitra Das. The exhibition is on till February 2, 2024. Open to all.

Feluda Back Again

An adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s Golapi Mukta Rahasya, this theatre is bound to take the audience down the memory lane, this time on the stage at Girish Mancha on January 27. Get ready to watch Feluda, Topshe, and Jatayu back in action from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available on thirdbell .in

A Musical Extravaganza

Witness a magical musical evening at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity when piano, tabla, and sitar come together for an extravagant performance on January 31. Trio One World is presented by Lisa Schlachtschneider, Udai Majumdar, and Rohan Dasgupta. This performance is a tribute to the Indo-Swiss friendship. The event is open to all from 6:30 pm but prior registration through the KCC website is mandatory.

Javed Ali in Kolkata

Catch the mesmerising Javed Ali in action as he comes to make the people of Kolkata sway to his tunes on February 3. The icon would perform at the Science City auditorium from 7 pm onwards. Tickets are available on bookmyshow .com

Walk it up, Foodies!

Here’s calling all foodies for a food walk around Southern Avenue on February 3. Taste the best of Kolkata flavours throughout the journey and indulge in tempting menus to simplistic cabin meals. The tour spans over 4 km and for 3 hours at least. The meeting point is at 4 pm at Golpark Petrol Pump. Tickets are available at insider.in

Theatre with a Twist

Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts for a show of Andhakarer Utso Hote helmed by actors like Rishav Basu and Aishwarya Sen. A Rosikata production; it is part of the Kolkata Twist Theatre Festival on February 3. The show starts at 3 pm and tickets are available from the Academy.