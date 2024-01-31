It’s time for mid-week Disco today!

Kolkata’s Hard Rock Café is all set to welcome you and your gang for an entertaining evening of Disco Inferno today. This electrifying night will have Tanya Sen, Arunima Dasgupta and others with a stellar line-up of music taking you through the betas of disco, funk and soul. Accompanying the beats are their signature dishes like Classic Nachos, Mezze Flatbread, Fiesta Platter and drinks like Purple Haze and Passion Fruit Mai Tai.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

When: 9 pm onwards

For Reservation call- +91 33-48108563