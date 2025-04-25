Here are some great events for you to head to this week in Kolkata!

The Alipore Museum, in collaboration with DAG, hosts People of Bengal —a rare showcase of eighteenth-century coloured etchings by F Baltazard Solvyns. A preview is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm, with guided walkthroughs at 5.30 and 6.30 pm. The exhibition is on till July 5.
Poet Saurav brings his solo show Din Daftar Kha Jaata Hai to Blob Studio from 7 pm onwards on April 26. Through poems spanning various genres, the evening promises a soulful journey of words and reflections for lovers of verse.
A cultural evening by Rabichintan pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at Mahanayak Uttam Manch from 5.30 pm onwards on April 26. The event opens with World Music and Rabindranath featuring global interpretations of Rabindra Sangeet, followed by Parishodh, a dance drama directed by Sagarmay Bhattacharya.
Theatre group Shilpisangha presents Kanchangorer Kokil at Girish Manch on April 27 at 6.30 pm. This symbolic play, wrapped in humour, follows a stern math teacher cursed with a cuckoo’s voice and charts his transformation as he reconnects with nature and joy.
Cover band TuneIndians will perform live at Hard Rock Cafe from 7.30 pm onwards on April 27. Expect an electrifying night of beloved Hindi hits, reimagined with fresh energy and crowd-friendly flair.
Stand-up comic Vidit Sharma hits The Satire Club on April 27 from 8 pm onwards with a no-filter act on his anger issues. A former RJ, he unleashes his frustrations through sharp, laugh-out-loud sets that promise to be brutally honest and hilariously relatable.
Naihati Bratyajan Natya Utsav 2025 continues at the Academy of Fine Arts at 3 pm on April 28 with a gripping drama Dayboddho, directed by Aritra Banerjee. The story follows lorry driver Gagan, who saves a woman and her child from suicide, and together they battle societal prejudice to redefine family.