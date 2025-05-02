Stepping out this weekend? Head to these events in Kolkata for the best experiences

Kolkata’s own musical duo Sourendro-Soumyojit will take the stage at Kala Mandir for ‘Zindagi: A Celebration of Life’, a moving tribute organised by Cancer Care & Cure Society of Bengal. The evening will open with a panel discussion honouring cancer champions, followed by soul-stirring melodies that celebrate resilience, hope, and the strength to live on. Starts 6.30 pm on May 2.
Arjun Kanungo brings his electrifying energy to Kolkata on May 2 at Hashtag, 8.30 pm onwards. Known for hits like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Ilzaam, Arjun’s live performance will blend pop, electronic beats, and emotional melodies, creating an unforgettable night of music and rhythm.
KCC presents ‘Thakurbarir Ranna’ on May 3, a hands-on culinary workshop exploring the rich food traditions of the Tagore household. Led by Subhajit Bhattacharya, the session at Kolkata Centre for Creativity from 11 am onwards will bring alive the flavours and cultural memories of the historic Jorasanko kitchens.
Rajat Chauhan promises a laughter-packed evening with his stand-up comedy show at The Satire Club, 7 pm onwards on May 3. With a sharp wit and self-deprecating humour, Rajat turns everyday moments into hilarious stories, making even the mundane feel uproariously funny.
Pracchya Natya stages Caligula at the Academy of Fine Arts, a tribute to Albert Camus on his birth centenary on May 8. This theatrical production delves deep into Camus' exploration of rebellion, despair, and existential struggle, bringing his timeless ideas to life with raw intensity and philosophical depth.
Taaruk Raina’s debut ‘Lost & Found’ India Tour arrives in Kolkata at Hashtag, 9 pm onwards on May 9. Known for heartfelt tracks like Kho Gaye and Narazi, Taaruk’s live performance promises an evening of music, stories, and an emotional journey into his artistic world.
Anirban Dasgupta returns with a new stand-up special on May 10 at Kala Kunj Auditorium, starting 7.30 pm onwards. Drawing from the challenges of parenthood and everyday chaos, Anirban’s fresh hour of comedy delivers sharp observations and relatable humour with his signature laid-back style.